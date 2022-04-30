Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHGCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 228,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,647. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

