Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.04% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.94. 158,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,338. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

