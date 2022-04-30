Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $473.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

