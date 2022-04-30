CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Short Interest Update

CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWAU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,051,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000.
CHW Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. CHW Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
CHW Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to consummate its business combination within the consumer product or consumer-related industry.
