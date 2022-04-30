CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,254. CI Financial has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,671,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.