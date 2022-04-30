Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

