Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

CINF traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.66. 2,465,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 638,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

