Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.
CINF traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.66. 2,465,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.
About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
