CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CINC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

