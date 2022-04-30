CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).
NASDAQ:CINC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $30.66.
CinCor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.