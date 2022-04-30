CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

CION stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

