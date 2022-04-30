Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

CIVB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,712. The company has a market cap of $310.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

