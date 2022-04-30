Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head to Head Comparison

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.75 $58.73 million $2.77 9.49

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.63%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

