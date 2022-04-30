Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $831.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.93. Clarus has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clarus by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clarus by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

