Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,900 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
