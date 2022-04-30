Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 316,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,505. Clearfield has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $801.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clearfield by 1,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

