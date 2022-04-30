ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) vs. Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Head to Head Analysis

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52% Artivion -4.96% 1.69% 0.64%

25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Artivion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 12.46 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -12.79 Artivion $298.84 million 2.73 -$14.83 million ($0.39) -52.03

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.03%. Artivion has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.86%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats ClearPoint Neuro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

