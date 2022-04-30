Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $556.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.24. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $320,005. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

