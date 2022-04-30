Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. Purchases 4,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CLF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

