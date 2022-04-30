Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the third quarter worth $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

