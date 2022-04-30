Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clever Leaves stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

