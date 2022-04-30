Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CLCGY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

