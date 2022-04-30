CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm Sells 51,000 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$12,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374,500 shares in the company, valued at C$329,880.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 28,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$6,580.00.

Shares of CVE CMB opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$27.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

