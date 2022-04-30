CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,892. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

