CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 3,324,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 191,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

