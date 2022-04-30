Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to €67.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.61.

CCEP opened at $49.95 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

