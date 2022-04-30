Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.61.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 495,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.