Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,659.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

