Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.76. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

