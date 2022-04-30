Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.0 days.

Shares of CGECF stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.