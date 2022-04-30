Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 526,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,310. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

