Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 577,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

