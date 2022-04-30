Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Earnings Results

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 484,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Cohu has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after buying an additional 258,440 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cohu by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

