Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $198.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Colfax has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

