Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.05 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

