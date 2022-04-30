Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

CLBK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 266,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 2,350 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.