Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Compass Point cut Columbia Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLBK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.35. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger purchased 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

