Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $82.16 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

