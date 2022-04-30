Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.57.

COLM stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

