Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Shares of COLM traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $80.02 and a 52 week high of $110.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

