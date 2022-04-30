Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

