Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.
CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Comcast has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80.
In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast (Get Rating)
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.