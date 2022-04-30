Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Comcast has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.