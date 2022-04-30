Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Get Community Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.