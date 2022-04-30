Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.
NYSE:CYH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 2,397,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $17.04.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 146,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
