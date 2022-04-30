Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-1.30 EPS.

CYH stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 2,397,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

