Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 141.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of CHCT opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $923.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

