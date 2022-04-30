Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.29%. Research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

