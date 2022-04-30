Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €175.00 ($188.17) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

