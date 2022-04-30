Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Plans Dividend of $0.54

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.47.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.
