Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Plans Dividend of $0.54

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.