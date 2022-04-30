Comparing Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36% OppFi N/A 12.27% 2.63%

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and OppFi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 0.93 $25.55 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80

OppFi has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 192.93%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats Far Peak Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

