Comparing Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hallador Energy and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.62%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hallador Energy and American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $247.67 million 0.53 -$3.75 million ($0.12) -35.50 American Resources $7.76 million 15.33 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.02

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -1.52% -6.31% -3.15% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Summary

Hallador Energy beats American Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

