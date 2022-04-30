Comparing Nova LifeStyle (NVFY) & Its Rivals

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nova LifeStyle to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nova LifeStyle has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova LifeStyle’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle $12.81 million -$19.96 million -0.32 Nova LifeStyle Competitors $1.47 billion $103.48 million 10.89

Nova LifeStyle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nova LifeStyle. Nova LifeStyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle -155.80% -43.89% -37.73% Nova LifeStyle Competitors -10.01% -22.11% -0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nova LifeStyle and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova LifeStyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova LifeStyle Competitors 91 428 523 40 2.47

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 40.71%. Given Nova LifeStyle’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nova LifeStyle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Nova LifeStyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nova LifeStyle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nova LifeStyle rivals beat Nova LifeStyle on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining and coffee tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company also provides physiotherapeutic jade mats for use in therapy clinic, hospitality, and real estate projects. It distributes its products under the Diamond Sofa brand directly, as well as through internet sales and online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

